ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings Report

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was ₹2331.3 and the close price was ₹2331.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2341.2 and a low of ₹2317.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently ₹43,658.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2486.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 5452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.