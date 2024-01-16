Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings Report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 2321.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2305.35 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was 2331.3 and the close price was 2331.2. The stock reached a high of 2341.2 and a low of 2317.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 43,658.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2486.35 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 5452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2305.35, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹2321.7

As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2305.35. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -16.35, indicating a decrease of 16.35 in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2331.2 on last trading day

Yesterday, the BSE volume for ACC was 5,452 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,331.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.