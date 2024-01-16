ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings Report

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was ₹2331.3 and the close price was ₹2331.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2341.2 and a low of ₹2317.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently ₹43,658.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2486.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 5452 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹2305.35. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -16.35, indicating a decrease of ₹16.35 in the stock price.
Yesterday, the BSE volume for ACC was 5,452 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2,331.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!