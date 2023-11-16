ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

ACC's shares opened at ₹1835.5 and closed at the same price. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1858.6, while the lowest price was ₹1834.7. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹34,453.33 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for ACC's shares are ₹2674.45 and ₹1593.5, respectively. The BSE volume for ACC's shares on this day was 15,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.