ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

ACC's shares opened at ₹1835.5 and closed at the same price. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1858.6, while the lowest price was ₹1834.7. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹34,453.33 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for ACC's shares are ₹2674.45 and ₹1593.5, respectively. The BSE volume for ACC's shares on this day was 15,472 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|-3.15%
|6 Months
|4.45%
|YTD
|-24.79%
|1 Year
|-25.91%
The current price of ACC stock is ₹1836. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -0.7.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ACC was 15,472 shares. The closing price for ACC shares was ₹1,835.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!