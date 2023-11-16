Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1836.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1836 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

ACC's shares opened at 1835.5 and closed at the same price. The highest price recorded during the day was 1858.6, while the lowest price was 1834.7. The market capitalization of ACC is 34,453.33 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for ACC's shares are 2674.45 and 1593.5, respectively. The BSE volume for ACC's shares on this day was 15,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months-3.15%
6 Months4.45%
YTD-24.79%
1 Year-25.91%
16 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1836, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1836.7

The current price of ACC stock is 1836. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -0.7.

16 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1835 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ACC was 15,472 shares. The closing price for ACC shares was 1,835.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.