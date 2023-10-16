ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC closed today at 2031.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's 2010.2

ACC share price Today :ACC closed today at ₹2031.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2010.2 ACC stock closed at ₹2031.95, recording a percent change of 1.08. This indicates that the stock increased by 1.08% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹2010.20. The net change in the stock's price was ₹21.75.

ACC share price live: Today's Price range ACC stock reached a low of ₹2009 today and a high of ₹2036.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACC October futures opened at 2009.6 as against previous close of 2012.85 ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2031.6. The bid price stands at 2032.5 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2033.0 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 5842500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ACC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high ACC Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 1592.35 and a 52-week high price of 2675.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2033.75, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹2010.2 The current stock price of ACC is ₹2033.75, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 23.55. This means that the stock has increased by 1.17% from its previous price and has gained 23.55 points. This positive change indicates that the stock is performing well in the market. Investors may consider this as a potential buying opportunity.

Top active options for ACC Top active call options for ACC at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.5 (+5.5%) & ₹27.55 (+14.08%) respectively. Top active put options for ACC at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.0 (-45.39%) & ₹22.95 (-40.31%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2034.15, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹2010.2 The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2034.15 with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 23.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.19% and the actual increase in price is ₹23.95.

ACC share price live: Today's Price range ACC stock's low for the day was ₹2009, while the high for the day was ₹2035. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACC October futures opened at 2009.6 as against previous close of 2012.85 ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2031.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 2032.85, with a bid quantity of 1200. On the other hand, the offer price stands at 2034.15, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 5847900.

ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2031.4, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹2010.2 The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹2031.4. There has been a percent change of 1.05, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.2, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹21.2. Overall, the data suggests that ACC stock has experienced a small positive movement. Click here for ACC Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for ACC Top active call options for ACC at 16 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.45 (+5.05%) & ₹28.6 (+18.43%) respectively. Top active put options for ACC at 16 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.45 (-40.44%) & ₹23.65 (-38.49%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2031.65, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹2010.2 The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2031.65 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 21.45. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.07% or ₹21.45.

ACC share price live: Today's Price range ACC stock's low price today was ₹2009, while its high price was ₹2035.

ACC October futures opened at 2009.6 as against previous close of 2012.85 ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2030. The bid price is 2032.05 and the offer price is 2033.45. The offer quantity is 600 shares, while the bid quantity is 300 shares. The open interest for ACC stock is 5850600.

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2029.55, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2010.2 The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2029.55 with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 19.35. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and a positive net change.

ACC share price live: Today's Price range The low price of ACC stock for the day was ₹2009, while the high price reached ₹2035.

Top active options for ACC Top active call options for ACC at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.85 (+8.72%) & ₹52.0 (+22.21%) respectively. Top active put options for ACC at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.4 (-37.2%) & ₹24.5 (-36.28%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2031.75, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹2010.2 The current stock price of ACC is ₹2031.75 with a percent change of 1.07. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is ₹21.55, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Click here for ACC News

ACC October futures opened at 2009.6 as against previous close of 2012.85 ACC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 2031. The bid price is slightly higher at 2032.2, while the offer price stands at 2034.05. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 300. The open interest for this stock is 5845200.

ACC share price live: Today's Price range ACC stock's low price for the day was ₹2009, while the high price reached ₹2034.2.

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2033.15, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹2010.2 The current price of ACC stock is ₹2033.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.14, resulting in a net change of 22.95.

Top active options for ACC Top active call options for ACC at 16 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.25 (+21.56%) & ₹54.15 (+27.26%) respectively. Top active put options for ACC at 16 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.8 (-35.84%) & ₹25.4 (-33.94%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2033.85, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹2010.2 The current data of ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹2033.85, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 23.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.18% and the net change in the stock price is an increase of ₹23.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ACC.

ACC share price live: Today's Price range ACC stock's low price for the day was ₹2009 and the high price was ₹2025.85.

ACC October futures opened at 2009.6 as against previous close of 2012.85 ACC is a stock with a spot price of 2023.6. The bid price is 2025.05 and the offer price is 2026.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for ACC is 5844300.

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2022, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2010.2 ACC stock is currently priced at ₹2022 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 11.8. This indicates that the stock's price has increased by 0.59% and the net change is an increase of 11.8 points.

ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2010.45, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2010.2 The current price of ACC stock is ₹2010.45 with a percent change of 0.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.01% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.25, indicating a small increase in value.

