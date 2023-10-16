Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC closed today at 2031.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's 2010.2

33 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 2010.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2031.95 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

ACC's stock price on the last day of trading was 2024 for the open, 2029.4 for the close, with a high of 2030.6 and a low of 2007.95. The market capitalization is 37,776.22 crore. The 52-week high and low are 2674.45 and 1593.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST ACC share price Today :ACC closed today at ₹2031.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

ACC stock closed at 2031.95, recording a percent change of 1.08. This indicates that the stock increased by 1.08% compared to the previous day's closing price of 2010.20. The net change in the stock's price was 21.75.

16 Oct 2023, 05:35 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock reached a low of 2009 today and a high of 2036.25.

16 Oct 2023, 03:29 PM IST ACC October futures opened at 2009.6 as against previous close of 2012.85

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2031.6. The bid price stands at 2032.5 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2033.0 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 5842500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST ACC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ACC Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 1592.35 and a 52-week high price of 2675.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2033.75, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

The current stock price of ACC is 2033.75, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 23.55. This means that the stock has increased by 1.17% from its previous price and has gained 23.55 points. This positive change indicates that the stock is performing well in the market. Investors may consider this as a potential buying opportunity.

16 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.5 (+5.5%) & 27.55 (+14.08%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.0 (-45.39%) & 22.95 (-40.31%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2034.15, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2034.15 with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 23.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.19% and the actual increase in price is 23.95.

16 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low for the day was 2009, while the high for the day was 2035.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST ACC October futures opened at 2009.6 as against previous close of 2012.85

ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2031.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 2032.85, with a bid quantity of 1200. On the other hand, the offer price stands at 2034.15, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 5847900.

16 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2031.4, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 2031.4. There has been a percent change of 1.05, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.2, which means that the stock price has increased by 21.2. Overall, the data suggests that ACC stock has experienced a small positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 16 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.45 (+5.05%) & 28.6 (+18.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 16 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.45 (-40.44%) & 23.65 (-38.49%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2031.65, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2031.65 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 21.45. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.07% or 21.45.

16 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price today was 2009, while its high price was 2035.

16 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST ACC, Ambuja, Shree Cement, UltraTech's share prices gain encouraged by Dalmia Bharat's better than expected Q2 results

Share prices of ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement gained in morning trades on Monday as better than expected operating performance and Q2 results by Dalmia Bharat lifted sentiments. Dalmia's Ebitda Tonne at 950 in Q2FY24 improved over 875 in Q1FY24 and 653 in Q2FY23

16 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST ACC Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST ACC October futures opened at 2009.6 as against previous close of 2012.85

ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2030. The bid price is 2032.05 and the offer price is 2033.45. The offer quantity is 600 shares, while the bid quantity is 300 shares. The open interest for ACC stock is 5850600.

16 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2029.55, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is 2029.55 with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 19.35. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and a positive net change.

16 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of ACC stock for the day was 2009, while the high price reached 2035.

16 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.85 (+8.72%) & 52.0 (+22.21%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.4 (-37.2%) & 24.5 (-36.28%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2031.75, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

The current stock price of ACC is 2031.75 with a percent change of 1.07. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 21.55, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST ACC October futures opened at 2009.6 as against previous close of 2012.85

ACC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 2031. The bid price is slightly higher at 2032.2, while the offer price stands at 2034.05. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 300. The open interest for this stock is 5845200.

16 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price for the day was 2009, while the high price reached 2034.2.

16 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2033.15, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

The current price of ACC stock is 2033.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.14, resulting in a net change of 22.95.

16 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 16 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.25 (+21.56%) & 54.15 (+27.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 16 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.8 (-35.84%) & 25.4 (-33.94%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2033.85, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

The current data of ACC stock shows that the stock price is 2033.85, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 23.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.18% and the net change in the stock price is an increase of 23.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ACC.

16 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price for the day was 2009 and the high price was 2025.85.

16 Oct 2023, 10:08 AM IST ACC October futures opened at 2009.6 as against previous close of 2012.85

ACC is a stock with a spot price of 2023.6. The bid price is 2025.05 and the offer price is 2026.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for ACC is 5844300.

16 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST ACC Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2022, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

ACC stock is currently priced at 2022 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 11.8. This indicates that the stock's price has increased by 0.59% and the net change is an increase of 11.8 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2010.45, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

The current price of ACC stock is 2010.45 with a percent change of 0.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.01% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.25, indicating a small increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2029.4 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 12,307. The closing price for the shares was 2,029.4.

