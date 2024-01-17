Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 2321.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2290.1 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : ACC's stock opened at 2305.35 and closed at 2321.7 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 2326.8 and a low of 2283.4 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 43005.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2415.75 and 1593.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 15025 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ACC was 15,025 shares. The closing price for ACC was 2,321.7.

