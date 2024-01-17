ACC Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

ACC Share Price Today : ACC's stock opened at ₹2305.35 and closed at ₹2321.7 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹2326.8 and a low of ₹2283.4 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹43005.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2415.75 and ₹1593.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 15025 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
