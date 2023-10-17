Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC closed today at 2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's 2030.75

24 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 2030.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2033.05 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 2018.8 and closed at 2010.2. The stock had a high of 2036.25 and a low of 2009. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 38157.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 62899 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST ACC share price update :ACC closed today at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

Today, ACC stock closed at 2033.05, with a net change of 2.3 and a percent change of 0.11. This represents a slight increase from yesterday's closing price of 2030.75.

17 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements441.8-1.35-0.3598.15315.387725.81
Dalmia Bharat2259.15-63.1-2.722424.41478.0542329.39
ACC2033.052.30.112674.451593.538178.09
J.K. Cement3286.9560.81.883477.252425.5525397.69
The Ramco Cements990.55-9.6-0.961014.85634.6523405.94
17 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of ACC stock today was 2021.5 and the high price was 2041.8.

17 Oct 2023, 03:41 PM IST ACC October futures opened at 2035.3 as against previous close of 2031.95

The spot price of ACC stock is currently at 2039.1. The bid price is 2039.7 and the offer price is 2040.5. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for ACC stock is 5846400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST ACC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for ACC Ltd stock is 1592.35, while the 52-week high price is 2675.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2039.45, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2039.45. There has been a 0.43% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.7, which further supports the increase in price. Overall, this data suggests that ACC stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 02:51 PM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 17 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 49.2 (-0.81%) & 23.85 (-8.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 17 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.1 (-25.99%) & 4.95 (-39.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements442.8-0.35-0.08598.15315.387924.37
Dalmia Bharat2250.95-71.3-3.072424.41478.0542175.75
ACC2033.953.20.162674.451593.538194.99
J.K. Cement3272.646.451.443477.252425.5525286.81
The Ramco Cements990.5-9.65-0.961014.85634.6523404.76
17 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2034.7, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

ACC stock is currently priced at 2034.7 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 3.95. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price today was 2021.5, while its high price reached 2038.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2034.2, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 2034.2 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.17% or 3.45 points.

17 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST ACC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2005.67
10 Days2008.85
20 Days2007.11
50 Days1999.54
100 Days1913.85
300 Days1930.92
17 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price for the day was 2021.5 and the high price reached was 2038.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 48.5 (-2.22%) & 23.5 (-9.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.7 (-28.25%) & 4.9 (-39.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2034, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2034. There has been a 0.16 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.25.

17 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST ACC October futures opened at 2035.3 as against previous close of 2031.95

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2034.45. The bid price and offer price are 2035.65 and 2037.2 respectively, with bid and offer quantities at 300. The stock has an open interest of 5840100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST ACC Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements442.0-1.15-0.26598.15315.387765.52
Dalmia Bharat2244.35-77.9-3.352424.41478.0542052.09
ACC2034.03.250.162674.451593.538195.93
J.K. Cement3255.629.450.913477.252425.5525155.45
The Ramco Cements994.0-6.15-0.611014.85634.6523487.46
17 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2034, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current price of ACC stock is 2034, with a net change of 3.25 and a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST ACC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy13131313
Buy11111110
Hold6668
Sell5556
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, ACC stock's low price was 2021.5, while the high price reached 2038.95.

17 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 17 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2060.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 49.0 (-1.21%) & 18.4 (-1.08%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 17 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.6 (-17.51%) & 5.5 (-32.52%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2031, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

According to the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2031. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.01, indicating a slight fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST ACC October futures opened at 2035.3 as against previous close of 2031.95

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2027.15. The bid price is 2028.0 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2029.0 with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for ACC is 5831700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of ACC stock was 2021.5, while the high price reached 2035.05.

17 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2026.6, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current stock price of ACC is 2026.6, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -4.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and has gone down by 4.15.

17 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 17 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2060.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 45.25 (-8.77%) & 16.05 (-13.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 17 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 20.3 (-14.69%) & 3.35 (-4.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of ACC stock today was 2021.65, while the high price reached 2035.05.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2023.65, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 2023.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.35% with a net change of -7.1.

Click here for ACC Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST ACC October futures opened at 2035.3 as against previous close of 2031.95

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2030.7. The bid price is 2030.1, indicating the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 2031.5, indicating the minimum price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 300, representing the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is also 300, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 5,836,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST ACC Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2031.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2010.2

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price of the stock is 2031.95. There has been a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 21.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 21.75 points.

17 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2010.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 62,899. The closing price for the stock was 2010.2.

