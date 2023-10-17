ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC closed today at 2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's 2030.75

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2018.8 and closed at ₹2010.2. The stock had a high of ₹2036.25 and a low of ₹2009. The market capitalization of ACC is currently ₹38157.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 62899 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, ACC stock closed at ₹2033.05, with a net change of 2.3 and a percent change of 0.11. This represents a slight increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹2030.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|441.8
|-1.35
|-0.3
|598.15
|315.3
|87725.81
|Dalmia Bharat
|2259.15
|-63.1
|-2.72
|2424.4
|1478.05
|42329.39
|ACC
|2033.05
|2.3
|0.11
|2674.45
|1593.5
|38178.09
|J.K. Cement
|3286.95
|60.8
|1.88
|3477.25
|2425.55
|25397.69
|The Ramco Cements
|990.55
|-9.6
|-0.96
|1014.85
|634.65
|23405.94
The low price of ACC stock today was ₹2021.5 and the high price was ₹2041.8.
The spot price of ACC stock is currently at 2039.1. The bid price is 2039.7 and the offer price is 2040.5. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for ACC stock is 5846400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The 52-week low price for ACC Ltd stock is 1592.35, while the 52-week high price is 2675.00.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2039.45. There has been a 0.43% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.7, which further supports the increase in price. Overall, this data suggests that ACC stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.
Top active call options for ACC at 17 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹49.2 (-0.81%) & ₹23.85 (-8.45%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 17 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.1 (-25.99%) & ₹4.95 (-39.26%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|442.8
|-0.35
|-0.08
|598.15
|315.3
|87924.37
|Dalmia Bharat
|2250.95
|-71.3
|-3.07
|2424.4
|1478.05
|42175.75
|ACC
|2033.95
|3.2
|0.16
|2674.45
|1593.5
|38194.99
|J.K. Cement
|3272.6
|46.45
|1.44
|3477.25
|2425.55
|25286.81
|The Ramco Cements
|990.5
|-9.65
|-0.96
|1014.85
|634.65
|23404.76
ACC stock is currently priced at ₹2034.7 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 3.95. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price.
ACC stock's low price today was ₹2021.5, while its high price reached ₹2038.95.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹2034.2 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.17% or 3.45 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2005.67
|10 Days
|2008.85
|20 Days
|2007.11
|50 Days
|1999.54
|100 Days
|1913.85
|300 Days
|1930.92
ACC stock's low price for the day was ₹2021.5 and the high price reached was ₹2038.95.
Top active call options for ACC at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹48.5 (-2.22%) & ₹23.5 (-9.79%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.7 (-28.25%) & ₹4.9 (-39.88%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹2034. There has been a 0.16 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.25.
ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2034.45. The bid price and offer price are 2035.65 and 2037.2 respectively, with bid and offer quantities at 300. The stock has an open interest of 5840100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|442.0
|-1.15
|-0.26
|598.15
|315.3
|87765.52
|Dalmia Bharat
|2244.35
|-77.9
|-3.35
|2424.4
|1478.05
|42052.09
|ACC
|2034.0
|3.25
|0.16
|2674.45
|1593.5
|38195.93
|J.K. Cement
|3255.6
|29.45
|0.91
|3477.25
|2425.55
|25155.45
|The Ramco Cements
|994.0
|-6.15
|-0.61
|1014.85
|634.65
|23487.46
The current price of ACC stock is ₹2034, with a net change of 3.25 and a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, ACC stock's low price was ₹2021.5, while the high price reached ₹2038.95.
Top active call options for ACC at 17 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2060.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹49.0 (-1.21%) & ₹18.4 (-1.08%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 17 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.6 (-17.51%) & ₹5.5 (-32.52%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
According to the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹2031. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.01, indicating a slight fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small increase in the stock price.
ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2027.15. The bid price is 2028.0 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2029.0 with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for ACC is 5831700.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Today, the low price of ACC stock was ₹2021.5, while the high price reached ₹2035.05.
The current stock price of ACC is ₹2026.6, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -4.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and has gone down by ₹4.15.
Top active call options for ACC at 17 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2060.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹45.25 (-8.77%) & ₹16.05 (-13.71%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 17 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹20.3 (-14.69%) & ₹3.35 (-4.29%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The low price of ACC stock today was ₹2021.65, while the high price reached ₹2035.05.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹2023.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.35% with a net change of -7.1.
Click here for ACC Profit Loss
ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2030.7. The bid price is 2030.1, indicating the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 2031.5, indicating the minimum price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 300, representing the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is also 300, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 5,836,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pune-accident-four-dead-two-injured-as-truck-catches-fire-on-navle-bridge-on-the-pune-bengaluru-highway-11697513901214.html
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹2031.95. There has been a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 21.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 21.75 points.
On the last day of trading in ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 62,899. The closing price for the stock was ₹2010.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!