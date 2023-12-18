ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day, ACC's stock opened at ₹2235 and closed at ₹2232.4. The stock had a high of ₹2241.9 and a low of ₹2206.2 during the day. ACC has a market capitalization of ₹41527.28 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. On the BSE, 11100 shares of ACC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2224.25, with a percent change of 0.58% and a net change of 12.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% or ₹12.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.49%
|3 Months
|3.59%
|6 Months
|19.24%
|YTD
|-9.39%
|1 Year
|-16.06%
Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹2218.7. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.3.
On the last day of trading in ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,100. The closing price of the shares was ₹2,232.4.
