Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 2211.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2224.25 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day, ACC's stock opened at 2235 and closed at 2232.4. The stock had a high of 2241.9 and a low of 2206.2 during the day. ACC has a market capitalization of 41527.28 crore. Its 52-week high is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. On the BSE, 11100 shares of ACC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST ACC Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2224.25, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹2211.4

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2224.25, with a percent change of 0.58% and a net change of 12.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% or 12.85.

18 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.49%
3 Months3.59%
6 Months19.24%
YTD-9.39%
1 Year-16.06%
18 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2218.7, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2211.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2218.7. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.3.

18 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2232.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,100. The closing price of the shares was 2,232.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.