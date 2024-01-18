ACC Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC's stock opened at ₹2264.15 and closed at ₹2290.10. The stock reached a high of ₹2323.80 and a low of ₹2248.10 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹42,306.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2415.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.50. A total of 11,264 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.