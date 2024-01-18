ACC Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC's stock opened at ₹2264.15 and closed at ₹2290.10. The stock reached a high of ₹2323.80 and a low of ₹2248.10 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹42,306.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2415.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.50. A total of 11,264 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2290.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,264. The closing price for ACC shares on that day was ₹2,290.1.