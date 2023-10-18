ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC closed today at ₹2012.4, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹2040

The last day of trading for ACC saw an open price of ₹2030.95 and a close price of ₹2030.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2041.8 and a low of ₹2021.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹38,178.09 crore. The 52-week high for ACC is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 143,789 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

ACC share price Today :ACC closed today at ₹2012.4, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹2040 ACC stock closed at ₹2012.4 today, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -27.6. Yesterday's closing price was ₹2040. Overall, the stock experienced a decrease in value compared to the previous day.

ACC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ambuja Cements 433.05 -9.1 -2.06 598.15 315.3 85988.37 Dalmia Bharat 2231.15 -24.95 -1.11 2424.4 1478.05 41829.68 ACC 2012.4 -27.6 -1.35 2674.45 1593.5 37790.31 J.K. Cement 3290.0 0.7 0.02 3477.25 2425.55 25421.25 The Ramco Cements 987.6 -4.9 -0.49 1014.85 634.65 23336.24

ACC share price live: Today's Price range ACC stock's low price today was ₹2007.45 while the high price reached ₹2042.

ACC October futures opened at 2042.6 as against previous close of 2040.1 ACC is a stock trading at a spot price of 2010.75. The bid price is 2015.15, and the offer price is 2016.4. There are 300 shares available at the offer price and 300 shares available at the bid price. The open interest for ACC is 5759100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ACC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high ACC Ltd stock's 52 week low price was at 1592.35 and the 52 week high price was at 2675.00.

ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2010.25, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹2040 The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2010.25. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.75, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount. Click here for ACC Profit Loss

Saumya Vishwanathan murder: Delhi court convicts 5 accused in 15-year-old crime, sentencing on Oct 26 This 15-year-old case pertains to the alleged murder of TV Journalist Saumya Vishwanathan who was working with a private channel. On the night of the incident, she was returning home after the night shift and was allegedly shot dead. https://www.livemint.com/news/india/journalist-saumya-vishwanathan-murder-delhi-court-convicts-5-accused-in-15-year-old-crime-sentencing-on-oct-26-11697620410925.html

Top active options for ACC Top active call options for ACC at 18 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.5 (-43.47%) & ₹5.75 (-44.17%) respectively. Top active put options for ACC at 18 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.4 (+12.61%) & ₹17.75 (+5.97%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ACC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ambuja Cements 441.8 -1.35 -0.3 598.15 315.3 87725.81 Dalmia Bharat 2259.15 -63.1 -2.72 2424.4 1478.05 42354.63 ACC 2033.05 2.3 0.11 2674.45 1593.5 38178.09 J.K. Cement 3286.95 60.8 1.88 3477.25 2425.55 25397.69 The Ramco Cements 990.55 -9.6 -0.96 1014.85 634.65 23405.94

ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75 The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2033.05, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 2.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a small positive change. Click here for ACC Shareholdings

ACC share price live: Today's Price range ACC stock had a low price of ₹2021.5 and a high price of ₹2041.8 on the current day.

ACC October futures opened at 2042.6 as against previous close of 2040.1 ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2039.6. The bid price is 2019.9 and the offer price is 2021.0. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for ACC is 5746200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75 The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2033.05. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

ACC share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2018.78 10 Days 2010.62 20 Days 2006.77 50 Days 2000.72 100 Days 1915.96 300 Days 1928.16

Top active options for ACC Top active call options for ACC at 18 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.45 (-43.66%) & ₹6.0 (-41.75%) respectively. Top active put options for ACC at 18 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.05 (+34.87%) & ₹23.0 (+37.31%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75 Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹2033.05, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 2.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in price is 2.3.

ACC share price live: Today's Price range ACC stock's low price for the day was ₹2021.5, while the high price reached ₹2041.8.

Belt and Road Summit: Putin accepts invitation to ‘soon’ visit Vietnam https://www.livemint.com/news/world/belt-and-road-summit-putin-accepts-invitation-to-soon-visit-vietnam-11697612078098.html

ACC Live Updates ACC More Information

ACC October futures opened at 2042.6 as against previous close of 2040.1 ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2039.6. The bid price is 2015.45 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2017.1 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for the stock is 5730600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Global Remote Work Ranking: India drops to 64, among world's worst in e-infra and accessibility https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/global-remote-work-ranking-india-drops-to-64-among-worlds-worst-in-e-infra-and-accessibility-11697610304643.html

ACC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ambuja Cements 441.8 -1.35 -0.3 598.15 315.3 87725.81 Dalmia Bharat 2259.15 -63.1 -2.72 2424.4 1478.05 42354.63 ACC 2033.05 2.3 0.11 2674.45 1593.5 38178.09 J.K. Cement 3286.95 60.8 1.88 3477.25 2425.55 25397.69 The Ramco Cements 990.55 -9.6 -0.96 1014.85 634.65 23405.94

ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75 The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2033.05. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.3, which means that the stock has increased by 2.3 units. Click here for ACC AGM

ACC share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 13 13 13 12 Buy 11 11 11 10 Hold 6 6 6 9 Sell 5 5 5 6 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

ACC share price live: Today's Price range ACC stock's low price for the day was ₹2021.5, and the high price was ₹2041.8.

Top active options for ACC Top active call options for ACC at 18 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.3 (-40.35%) & ₹5.95 (-42.23%) respectively. Top active put options for ACC at 18 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.4 (+54.62%) & ₹24.8 (+48.06%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75 The current price of ACC stock is ₹2033.05. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 2.3. Click here for ACC News

ACC October futures opened at 2042.6 as against previous close of 2040.1 ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2039.6. The bid price is 2028.15 and the offer price is 2029.9. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest stands at 5729400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ACC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ambuja Cements 441.8 -1.35 -0.3 598.15 315.3 87725.81 Dalmia Bharat 2259.15 -63.1 -2.72 2424.4 1478.05 42354.63 ACC 2033.05 2.3 0.11 2674.45 1593.5 38178.09 J.K. Cement 3286.95 60.8 1.88 3477.25 2425.55 25397.69 The Ramco Cements 990.55 -9.6 -0.96 1014.85 634.65 23405.94

ACC share price live: Today's Price range The low price of ACC stock today was ₹2021.5 and the high price was ₹2041.8.

ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75 The current stock price of ACC is ₹2033.05. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.3. Click here for ACC Dividend

ACC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ambuja Cements 441.8 -1.35 -0.3 598.15 315.3 87725.81 Dalmia Bharat 2259.15 -63.1 -2.72 2424.4 1478.05 42354.63 ACC 2033.05 2.3 0.11 2674.45 1593.5 38178.09 J.K. Cement 3286.95 60.8 1.88 3477.25 2425.55 25397.69 The Ramco Cements 990.55 -9.6 -0.96 1014.85 634.65 23405.94

Top active options for ACC Top active call options for ACC at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.95 (-13.11%) & ₹23.5 (-8.38%) respectively. Top active put options for ACC at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.3 (-5.04%) & ₹1.95 (-15.22%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75 The current data for ACC stock shows that its price is ₹2033.05. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.3. This means that the stock has increased by 2.3 units.

ACC share price live: Today's Price range The ACC stock reached a low of ₹2021.5 and a high of ₹2041.8 on the current day.

ACC Live Updates ACC More Information

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75 The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2033.05, with a percent change of 0.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

ACC share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.69% 3 Months 14.25% 6 Months 15.88% YTD -16.46% 1 Year -10.15%

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75 ACC stock is currently priced at ₹2033.05, with a percent change of 0.11 indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 2.3, suggesting a positive movement.

ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2030.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of ACC shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 143,789 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹2030.75.