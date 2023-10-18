Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC closed today at 2012.4, down -1.35% from yesterday's 2040

27 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 2040 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2012.4 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

The last day of trading for ACC saw an open price of 2030.95 and a close price of 2030.75. The stock reached a high of 2041.8 and a low of 2021.5. The company has a market capitalization of 38,178.09 crore. The 52-week high for ACC is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 143,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST ACC share price Today :ACC closed today at ₹2012.4, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹2040

ACC stock closed at 2012.4 today, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -27.6. Yesterday's closing price was 2040. Overall, the stock experienced a decrease in value compared to the previous day.

18 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements433.05-9.1-2.06598.15315.385988.37
Dalmia Bharat2231.15-24.95-1.112424.41478.0541829.68
ACC2012.4-27.6-1.352674.451593.537790.31
J.K. Cement3290.00.70.023477.252425.5525421.25
The Ramco Cements987.6-4.9-0.491014.85634.6523336.24
18 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price today was 2007.45 while the high price reached 2042.

18 Oct 2023, 03:37 PM IST ACC October futures opened at 2042.6 as against previous close of 2040.1

ACC is a stock trading at a spot price of 2010.75. The bid price is 2015.15, and the offer price is 2016.4. There are 300 shares available at the offer price and 300 shares available at the bid price. The open interest for ACC is 5759100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST ACC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ACC Ltd stock's 52 week low price was at 1592.35 and the 52 week high price was at 2675.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2010.25, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹2040

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is 2010.25. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.75, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

Click here for ACC Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 18 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.5 (-43.47%) & 5.75 (-44.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 18 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.4 (+12.61%) & 17.75 (+5.97%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements441.8-1.35-0.3598.15315.387725.81
Dalmia Bharat2259.15-63.1-2.722424.41478.0542354.63
ACC2033.052.30.112674.451593.538178.09
J.K. Cement3286.9560.81.883477.252425.5525397.69
The Ramco Cements990.55-9.6-0.961014.85634.6523405.94
18 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2033.05, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 2.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a small positive change.

Click here for ACC Shareholdings

18 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock had a low price of 2021.5 and a high price of 2041.8 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM IST ACC October futures opened at 2042.6 as against previous close of 2040.1

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2039.6. The bid price is 2019.9 and the offer price is 2021.0. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for ACC is 5746200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is 2033.05. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST ACC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2018.78
10 Days2010.62
20 Days2006.77
50 Days2000.72
100 Days1915.96
300 Days1928.16
18 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 18 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.45 (-43.66%) & 6.0 (-41.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 18 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.05 (+34.87%) & 23.0 (+37.31%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2033.05, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 2.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in price is 2.3.

18 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price for the day was 2021.5, while the high price reached 2041.8.

18 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST ACC Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST ACC October futures opened at 2042.6 as against previous close of 2040.1

ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2039.6. The bid price is 2015.45 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2017.1 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for the stock is 5730600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements441.8-1.35-0.3598.15315.387725.81
Dalmia Bharat2259.15-63.1-2.722424.41478.0542354.63
ACC2033.052.30.112674.451593.538178.09
J.K. Cement3286.9560.81.883477.252425.5525397.69
The Ramco Cements990.55-9.6-0.961014.85634.6523405.94
18 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2033.05. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.3, which means that the stock has increased by 2.3 units.

Click here for ACC AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST ACC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy13131312
Buy11111110
Hold6669
Sell5556
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price for the day was 2021.5, and the high price was 2041.8.

18 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 18 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.3 (-40.35%) & 5.95 (-42.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 18 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.4 (+54.62%) & 24.8 (+48.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current price of ACC stock is 2033.05. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

Click here for ACC News

18 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST ACC October futures opened at 2042.6 as against previous close of 2040.1

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2039.6. The bid price is 2028.15 and the offer price is 2029.9. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest stands at 5729400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements441.8-1.35-0.3598.15315.387725.81
Dalmia Bharat2259.15-63.1-2.722424.41478.0542354.63
ACC2033.052.30.112674.451593.538178.09
J.K. Cement3286.9560.81.883477.252425.5525397.69
The Ramco Cements990.55-9.6-0.961014.85634.6523405.94
18 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of ACC stock today was 2021.5 and the high price was 2041.8.

18 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current stock price of ACC is 2033.05. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

Click here for ACC Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements441.8-1.35-0.3598.15315.387725.81
Dalmia Bharat2259.15-63.1-2.722424.41478.0542354.63
ACC2033.052.30.112674.451593.538178.09
J.K. Cement3286.9560.81.883477.252425.5525397.69
The Ramco Cements990.55-9.6-0.961014.85634.6523405.94
18 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2040.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.95 (-13.11%) & 23.5 (-8.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.3 (-5.04%) & 1.95 (-15.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current data for ACC stock shows that its price is 2033.05. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.3. This means that the stock has increased by 2.3 units.

18 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

The ACC stock reached a low of 2021.5 and a high of 2041.8 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST ACC Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is 2033.05, with a percent change of 0.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.69%
3 Months14.25%
6 Months15.88%
YTD-16.46%
1 Year-10.15%
18 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2033.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2030.75

ACC stock is currently priced at 2033.05, with a percent change of 0.11 indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 2.3, suggesting a positive movement.

18 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2030.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of ACC shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 143,789 shares. The closing price of the shares was 2030.75.

