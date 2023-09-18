Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Drops Amid Market Slump

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 2027.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2022.35 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC's stock opened at 2050 and closed at 2037.6, with a high of 2052.6 and a low of 2023.4. The market capitalization of ACC is 38087.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2784.95, and its 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC shares on this day was 5294.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST ACC September futures opened at 2035.1 as against previous close of 2034.35

ACC is a stock trading at a spot price of 2026.6. The bid price is 2031.0 and the offer price is 2031.95. The offer quantity is 300 shares and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest in ACC is 5,767,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2022.35, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹2027.15

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is 2022.35. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -4.8, suggesting a decrease of 4.8 in the stock price.

Click here for ACC Profit Loss

18 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2028.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2027.15

As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2028.05 with a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.9 points.

18 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.13%
3 Months2.07%
6 Months17.13%
YTD-16.99%
1 Year-26.23%
18 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST ACC Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2028.25, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹2027.15

The current stock price of ACC is 2028.25 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.05% or 1.1 points.

18 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2037.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,294. The closing price for the shares was 2,037.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.