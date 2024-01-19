ACC Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2240.15 and closed at ₹2252.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2265.75 and a low of ₹2200.1 throughout the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹42145.1 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2415.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 13681 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.