ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Plummet as Investors React to Company's Poor Performance

On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was ₹2040.05 and the close price was also ₹2040. The stock reached a high of ₹2042 and a low of ₹2007.45 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹37,790.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 8,343 shares of ACC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.