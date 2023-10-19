Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Plummet as Investors React to Company's Poor Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 2012.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1999.3 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was 2040.05 and the close price was also 2040. The stock reached a high of 2042 and a low of 2007.45 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 37,790.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 8,343 shares of ACC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST ACC Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1999.3, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹2012.4

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 1999.3. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.1, which means the stock price has decreased by 13.1.

19 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.21%
3 Months13.96%
6 Months15.13%
YTD-17.51%
1 Year-9.25%
19 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2004.75, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹2012.4

As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2004.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.65, which means it has decreased by 7.65.

19 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2040 on last trading day

On the last day of ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,343. The closing price for the shares was 2,040.

