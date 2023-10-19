ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Plummet as Investors React to Company's Poor Performance

On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was ₹2040.05 and the close price was also ₹2040. The stock reached a high of ₹2042 and a low of ₹2007.45 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹37,790.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 8,343 shares of ACC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹1999.3. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.1, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹13.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.21%
|3 Months
|13.96%
|6 Months
|15.13%
|YTD
|-17.51%
|1 Year
|-9.25%
As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹2004.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.65, which means it has decreased by ₹7.65.
On the last day of ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,343. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,040.
