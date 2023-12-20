ACC Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of ACC, the stock opened at ₹2253.1 and closed at ₹2236.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2253.1, while the lowest price was ₹2186.7. The market capitalization of ACC is currently at ₹41,407.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2644.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 10,893 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2236.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for ACC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,893. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,236.35.