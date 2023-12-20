Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 2236.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2205 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of ACC, the stock opened at 2253.1 and closed at 2236.35. The highest price reached during the day was 2253.1, while the lowest price was 2186.7. The market capitalization of ACC is currently at 41,407.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2644.95 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 10,893 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2236.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,893. The closing price for the shares was 2,236.35.

