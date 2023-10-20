Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets, Trading in the Red

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 2030.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2016.1 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

ACC's stock opened at 2010 and closed at 2012.4 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 2039 and the low was 1996.5. ACC has a market capitalization of 38,137.72 crore. The stock's 52 week high is 2674.45 and the 52 week low is 1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 4748 shares of ACC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2016.1, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹2030.9

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2016.1, with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -14.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.73% and has lost 14.8 in value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST ACC Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.05%
3 Months16.12%
6 Months16.83%
YTD-16.84%
1 Year-9.61%
20 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2029.4, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹2030.9

The current stock price of ACC is 2029.4. The percent change in the stock price is -0.07, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5.

20 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2012.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4748. The closing price for the stock was 2012.4.

