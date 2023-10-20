ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets, Trading in the Red

ACC's stock opened at ₹2010 and closed at ₹2012.4 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹2039 and the low was ₹1996.5. ACC has a market capitalization of ₹38,137.72 crore. The stock's 52 week high is ₹2674.45 and the 52 week low is ₹1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 4748 shares of ACC were traded.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2016.1, with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -14.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.73% and has lost ₹14.8 in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.05%
|3 Months
|16.12%
|6 Months
|16.83%
|YTD
|-16.84%
|1 Year
|-9.61%
The current stock price of ACC is ₹2029.4. The percent change in the stock price is -0.07, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.5.
On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4748. The closing price for the stock was ₹2012.4.
