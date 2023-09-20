Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 2027.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2006.95 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was 2028.25, the close price was 2027.15, the high for the day was 2038.4, and the low was 2000.5. The market capitalization of ACC is 37,687.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2784.95, and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC shares on that day was 11,612.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2027.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the BSE, there were 11,612 shares traded. The closing price for ACC was 2,027.15.

