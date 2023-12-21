Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 2082.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2098.2 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day, ACC opened at 2211.3 and closed at 2203.85. The stock reached a high of 2214.85 and a low of 2066.8 during the day. The market cap of ACC is 39102.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 2644.95 and a 52-week low of 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 44863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST ACC Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2098.2, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2082.3

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price of the stock is 2098.2, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 15.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% and the net change in price is 15.9.

21 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.47%
3 Months-0.14%
6 Months13.05%
YTD-14.54%
1 Year-19.51%
21 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2082.3, down -5.52% from yesterday's ₹2203.85

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is at 2082.3, with a percent change of -5.52. This means that the stock has decreased by 5.52% compared to its previous value. The net change is -121.55, indicating that the stock has decreased by 121.55 in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2203.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 44,863. The closing price for the day was 2,203.85.

