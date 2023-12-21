ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day, ACC opened at ₹2211.3 and closed at ₹2203.85. The stock reached a high of ₹2214.85 and a low of ₹2066.8 during the day. The market cap of ACC is ₹39102.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2644.95 and a 52-week low of ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 44863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.