ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day, ACC opened at ₹2211.3 and closed at ₹2203.85. The stock reached a high of ₹2214.85 and a low of ₹2066.8 during the day. The market cap of ACC is ₹39102.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2644.95 and a 52-week low of ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 44863 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹2098.2, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 15.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% and the net change in price is 15.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.47%
|3 Months
|-0.14%
|6 Months
|13.05%
|YTD
|-14.54%
|1 Year
|-19.51%
The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is at ₹2082.3, with a percent change of -5.52. This means that the stock has decreased by 5.52% compared to its previous value. The net change is -121.55, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹121.55 in value.
On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 44,863. The closing price for the day was ₹2,203.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!