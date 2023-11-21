ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

ACC, a cement manufacturing company, opened at a price of ₹1857.95 and closed at ₹1849.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1857.95 and a low of ₹1826.75 during the day. ACC has a market capitalization of ₹34330.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2674.45 and its 52-week low is ₹1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 9520 shares of ACC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹1840.6. There has been a 0.68% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.45, suggesting a positive change in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.58%
|3 Months
|-7.9%
|6 Months
|0.83%
|YTD
|-25.11%
|1 Year
|-25.69%
As of the latest data, the current price of ACC stock is ₹1828.15. There has been a percentage change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.45, meaning the stock has decreased by that amount.
On the last day of trading, the ACC stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 9520 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1849.6.
