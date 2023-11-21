Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 1828.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1840.6 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

ACC, a cement manufacturing company, opened at a price of 1857.95 and closed at 1849.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1857.95 and a low of 1826.75 during the day. ACC has a market capitalization of 34330.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2674.45 and its 52-week low is 1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 9520 shares of ACC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST ACC Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1840.6, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1828.15

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 1840.6. There has been a 0.68% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.45, suggesting a positive change in the stock's price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.58%
3 Months-7.9%
6 Months0.83%
YTD-25.11%
1 Year-25.69%
21 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1828.15, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹1849.6

As of the latest data, the current price of ACC stock is 1828.15. There has been a percentage change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.45, meaning the stock has decreased by that amount.

21 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1849.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the ACC stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 9520 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1849.6.

