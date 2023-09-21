ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2007.8 and closed at ₹2006.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2007.8 and a low of ₹1968.7 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC stands at ₹37,165.92 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2760 and a low of ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 18,871 shares.
The current stock price of ACC is ₹1979.15. It has experienced a percent change of -1.39, resulting in a net change of -27.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
