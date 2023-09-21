Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 2006.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1979.15 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 2007.8 and closed at 2006.95. The stock reached a high of 2007.8 and a low of 1968.7 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC stands at 37,165.92 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2760 and a low of 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 18,871 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1979.15, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹2006.95

The current stock price of ACC is 1979.15. It has experienced a percent change of -1.39, resulting in a net change of -27.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

21 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2006.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ACC was 18,871 shares. The closing price for ACC was 2006.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.