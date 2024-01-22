ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Soar: Positive Trading Day

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2289.95 and closed at ₹2276.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2310.25 and a low of ₹2251 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently ₹42851.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2415.75, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 5719 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2281.9, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2276.65 The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2281.9. There has been a 0.23 percent change, which amounts to a net change of 5.25.

Top active options for ACC Top active call options for ACC at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹23.0 (-18.0%) & ₹6.75 (-28.95%) respectively. Top active put options for ACC at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2260.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹6.6 (-1.49%) & ₹20.0 (-11.89%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ACC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ambuja Cements 540.7 3.55 0.66 557.75 315.3 107363.84 Shree Cement 27611.5 942.85 3.54 29249.1 21433.25 99624.36 ACC 2281.9 5.25 0.23 2415.75 1593.5 42851.17 Dalmia Bharat 2209.85 -5.55 -0.25 2428.85 1675.0 41430.35 J.K. Cement 3984.45 -68.1 -1.68 4137.5 2542.65 30787.15

ACC January futures opened at 2292.85 as against previous close of 2282.55 ACC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 2290.1. The bid price is 2273.35, and the offer price is 2280.1. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 300. The open interest for ACC is 2726700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ACC share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of ACC stock is ₹2251, while the high price is ₹2310.25.

ACC share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.37% 3 Months 5.82% 6 Months 28.89% YTD 2.98% 1 Year -4.77%

ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2276.65 on last trading day On the last day of ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5719. The closing price for the shares was ₹2276.65.