Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Soar: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 2276.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2281.9 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 2289.95 and closed at 2276.65. The stock reached a high of 2310.25 and a low of 2251 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 42851.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2415.75, while the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 5719 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2281.9, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2276.65

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2281.9. There has been a 0.23 percent change, which amounts to a net change of 5.25.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 23.0 (-18.0%) & 6.75 (-28.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 2200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2260.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 6.6 (-1.49%) & 20.0 (-11.89%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements540.73.550.66557.75315.3107363.84
Shree Cement27611.5942.853.5429249.121433.2599624.36
ACC2281.95.250.232415.751593.542851.17
Dalmia Bharat2209.85-5.55-0.252428.851675.041430.35
J.K. Cement3984.45-68.1-1.684137.52542.6530787.15
22 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2281.9, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2276.65

The current price of ACC stock is 2281.9. There has been a slight percent change of 0.23, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.25, suggesting that the stock has gone up by this amount.

22 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST ACC January futures opened at 2292.85 as against previous close of 2282.55

ACC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 2290.1. The bid price is 2273.35, and the offer price is 2280.1. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 300. The open interest for ACC is 2726700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of ACC stock is 2251, while the high price is 2310.25.

22 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2281.9, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2276.65

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 2281.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST ACC Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.37%
3 Months5.82%
6 Months28.89%
YTD2.98%
1 Year-4.77%
22 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2281.9, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2276.65

As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2281.9. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.25.

22 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2276.65 on last trading day

On the last day of ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5719. The closing price for the shares was 2276.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.