Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 2290.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2282.5 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day, ACC's stock opened at 2311.85 and closed at 2290.35. The high for the day was 2311.85 and the low was 2285.05. The market capitalization of ACC is 42,963.85 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2415.75 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 2652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2282.5, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹2290.35

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2282.5. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

23 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST ACC January futures opened at 2286.85 as against previous close of 2286.2

The spot price of ACC stock is currently at 2286.45. The bid price stands at 2287.5, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 2289.55, with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for ACC stock is 2752200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of ACC stock for today was 2256.8, while the high price reached 2311.85.

23 Jan 2024, 10:57 AM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 23 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2320.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 14.85 (-44.07%) & 10.25 (-52.98%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 23 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 2200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.25 (+2.78%) & 47.95 (+29.42%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2268.25, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹2290.35

The current data shows that the stock price of ACC is 2268.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.96% or 22.1.

23 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements534.45-6.25-1.16557.75315.3106122.81
Shree Cement27950.0338.51.2329249.121433.25100845.7
ACC2267.3-23.05-1.012415.751593.542577.01
Dalmia Bharat2155.8-51.05-2.312428.851675.040417.02
J.K. Cement4053.368.851.734137.52542.6531319.14
23 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price for the day was 2263.8, while its high price was 2311.85.

23 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST ACC January futures opened at 2286.85 as against previous close of 2286.2

The spot price of ACC stock is currently at 2286.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 2287.1, while the offer price is 2288.9. There are 300 units available for sale at the offer price and 300 units available for purchase at the bid price. The open interest for ACC stock is 2726700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2279.8, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹2290.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2279.8. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.55, suggesting a decrease of 10.55 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST ACC Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.31%
3 Months6.81%
6 Months29.63%
YTD3.57%
1 Year-2.78%
23 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2290.35 on last trading day

The BSE volume for the last day of ACC was 2,652 shares, and the closing price was 2,290.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.