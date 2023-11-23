ACC Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at a price of ₹1849.95 and closed at ₹1839. The stock saw a high of ₹1849.95 and a low of ₹1803.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹34,101.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The stock had a trading volume of 8700 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.