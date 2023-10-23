Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
16 min read . 01:42 PM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 1962.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1918.95 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 2041.4 and closed at 2030.9. The stock reached a high of 2041.4 and a low of 1957 throughout the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 36850.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 25637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST ACC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2015.28
10 Days2010.48
20 Days2008.74
50 Days1999.65
100 Days1925.04
300 Days1921.74
23 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.65 (-66.46%) & 4.65 (-80.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 48.5 (+119.46%) & 30.4 (+97.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1918.95, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹1962.35

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 1918.95. There has been a percent change of -2.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -43.4, which means the stock has decreased by 43.4. Overall, the current data suggests that ACC stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price for the day was 1913.8, while the high price reached 1982.45.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST ACC Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST ACC October futures opened at 1976.0 as against previous close of 1960.9

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1932.7. The bid price is 1928.7 and the offer price is 1930.45. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for ACC is 5000400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹1927, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹1962.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is 1927 with a percent change of -1.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.8%. The net change in the stock price is -35.35, implying a decrease of 35.35 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements422.9-7.95-1.85598.15315.383972.94
Dalmia Bharat2138.15-17.85-0.832424.41478.0540086.11
ACC1930.0-32.35-1.652674.451593.536242.94
J.K. Cement3232.9-69.25-2.13477.252425.5524980.05
The Ramco Cements986.7-7.55-0.761015.6634.6523314.97
23 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price for the day was 1935, while the high price reached 1982.45.

23 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST ACC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy13131312
Buy11111110
Hold6669
Sell5556
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 23 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.95 (-50.0%) & 9.95 (-59.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 23 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.5 (+24.43%) & 19.3 (+25.32%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1948, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1962.35

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 1948. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.73%, resulting in a net change of -14.35.

23 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements424.0-6.85-1.59598.15315.384191.36
Dalmia Bharat2136.0-20.0-0.932424.41478.0540045.8
ACC1957.95-4.4-0.222674.451593.536767.81
J.K. Cement3230.45-71.7-2.173477.252425.5524961.12
The Ramco Cements991.15-3.1-0.311015.6634.6523420.12
23 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST ACC October futures opened at 1976.0 as against previous close of 1960.9

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1959.9. The bid price stands at 1955.85 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 1957.85 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 5052300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price today was 1954.55 and the high price was 1982.45.

23 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1957.9, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1962.35

As per the current data, the stock price of ACC is 1957.9 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 23 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.15 (-34.81%) & 7.2 (-44.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 23 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.25 (-31.0%) & 7.05 (-54.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements426.25-4.6-1.07598.15315.384638.13
Dalmia Bharat2150.15-5.85-0.272424.41478.0540311.09
ACC1960.45-1.9-0.12674.451593.536814.75
J.K. Cement3275.45-26.7-0.813477.252425.5525308.83
The Ramco Cements994.30.050.011015.6634.6523494.55
23 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹1957.85, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1962.35

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price of the stock is 1957.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.23%, resulting in a net change of -4.5.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock reached a low price of 1954.55 and a high price of 1982.45 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST ACC October futures opened at 1976.0 as against previous close of 1960.9

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1970.3 with a bid price of 1967.65 and an offer price of 1969.05. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for ACC stands at 5098200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1970.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1962.35

ACC stock is currently trading at a price of 1970.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 7.7.

23 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST ACC Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.35%
3 Months13.31%
6 Months14.27%
YTD-19.6%
1 Year-14.18%
23 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1968.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1962.35

ACC stock is currently priced at 1968.9 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 6.55. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2030.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 25,637. The closing price for the shares was 2,030.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.