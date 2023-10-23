ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2041.4 and closed at ₹2030.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2041.4 and a low of ₹1957 throughout the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹36850.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 25637 shares.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2015.28
|10 Days
|2010.48
|20 Days
|2008.74
|50 Days
|1999.65
|100 Days
|1925.04
|300 Days
|1921.74
Top active call options for ACC at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.65 (-66.46%) & ₹4.65 (-80.9%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹48.5 (+119.46%) & ₹30.4 (+97.4%) respectively.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹1918.95. There has been a percent change of -2.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -43.4, which means the stock has decreased by ₹43.4. Overall, the current data suggests that ACC stock has experienced a decrease in value.
ACC stock's low price for the day was ₹1913.8, while the high price reached ₹1982.45.
ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1932.7. The bid price is 1928.7 and the offer price is 1930.45. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for ACC is 5000400.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹1927 with a percent change of -1.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.8%. The net change in the stock price is -35.35, implying a decrease of ₹35.35 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|422.9
|-7.95
|-1.85
|598.15
|315.3
|83972.94
|Dalmia Bharat
|2138.15
|-17.85
|-0.83
|2424.4
|1478.05
|40086.11
|ACC
|1930.0
|-32.35
|-1.65
|2674.45
|1593.5
|36242.94
|J.K. Cement
|3232.9
|-69.25
|-2.1
|3477.25
|2425.55
|24980.05
|The Ramco Cements
|986.7
|-7.55
|-0.76
|1015.6
|634.65
|23314.97
ACC stock's low price for the day was ₹1935, while the high price reached ₹1982.45.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|9
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Top active call options for ACC at 23 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.95 (-50.0%) & ₹9.95 (-59.14%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 23 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.5 (+24.43%) & ₹19.3 (+25.32%) respectively.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹1948. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.73%, resulting in a net change of -14.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|424.0
|-6.85
|-1.59
|598.15
|315.3
|84191.36
|Dalmia Bharat
|2136.0
|-20.0
|-0.93
|2424.4
|1478.05
|40045.8
|ACC
|1957.95
|-4.4
|-0.22
|2674.45
|1593.5
|36767.81
|J.K. Cement
|3230.45
|-71.7
|-2.17
|3477.25
|2425.55
|24961.12
|The Ramco Cements
|991.15
|-3.1
|-0.31
|1015.6
|634.65
|23420.12
ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1959.9. The bid price stands at 1955.85 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 1957.85 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 5052300.
ACC stock's low price today was ₹1954.55 and the high price was ₹1982.45.
As per the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹1957.9 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Top active call options for ACC at 23 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.15 (-34.81%) & ₹7.2 (-44.62%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 23 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.25 (-31.0%) & ₹7.05 (-54.22%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|426.25
|-4.6
|-1.07
|598.15
|315.3
|84638.13
|Dalmia Bharat
|2150.15
|-5.85
|-0.27
|2424.4
|1478.05
|40311.09
|ACC
|1960.45
|-1.9
|-0.1
|2674.45
|1593.5
|36814.75
|J.K. Cement
|3275.45
|-26.7
|-0.81
|3477.25
|2425.55
|25308.83
|The Ramco Cements
|994.3
|0.05
|0.01
|1015.6
|634.65
|23494.55
The current data of ACC stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹1957.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.23%, resulting in a net change of -4.5.
ACC stock reached a low price of ₹1954.55 and a high price of ₹1982.45 on the current day.
ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1970.3 with a bid price of 1967.65 and an offer price of 1969.05. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for ACC stands at 5098200.
ACC stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1970.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 7.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.35%
|3 Months
|13.31%
|6 Months
|14.27%
|YTD
|-19.6%
|1 Year
|-14.18%
ACC stock is currently priced at ₹1968.9 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 6.55. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 25,637. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,030.9.
