ACC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2311.85 and closed at ₹2290.35. The stock had a high of ₹2311.85 and a low of ₹2200 during the day. ACC has a market capitalization of ₹41,454.98 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2415.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 20,859 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST
ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2290.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 20,859. The closing price for the day was ₹2,290.35.