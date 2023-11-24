Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1819.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1819.35 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

ACC's stock opened at 1814.3 and closed at 1815.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1827.45 and a low of 1805.9 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 34,163.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 11,949 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1819.35, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1819.25

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is 1819.35. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has only increased by a small margin.

24 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1815.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,949. The closing price for the shares was 1815.95.

