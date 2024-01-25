Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars: Upward Trend Continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 2207.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2235.5 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 2244.85 and closed at 2207.55. The stock reached a high of 2246.25 and a low of 2188.85. ACC has a market capitalization of 41,979.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2415.75 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 6335 shares were traded for ACC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2235.5, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹2207.55

ACC stock currently has a price of 2235.5 with a percent change of 1.27. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.27%. The net change in the stock is 27.95, meaning that the stock has increased in value by 27.95.

25 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2207.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the ACC stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 6,335 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,207.55.

