ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 1993.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1975 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 1994 and closed at 1993.1. The stock had a high of 1998.7 and a low of 1967.85. The market capitalization of ACC is 37,087.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2760 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 5333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1975, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1993.1

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 1975. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.1, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

25 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1993.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5,333. The closing price of the stock was 1,993.1.

