ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹1994 and closed at ₹1993.1. The stock had a high of ₹1998.7 and a low of ₹1967.85. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹37,087.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2760 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 5333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.