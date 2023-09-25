ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹1994 and closed at ₹1993.1. The stock had a high of ₹1998.7 and a low of ₹1967.85. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹37,087.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2760 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 5333 shares.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹1975. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.1, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.
