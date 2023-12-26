Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Price Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 2091.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2104.2 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : ACC's stock opened at 2122.1 and closed at 2108.3 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 2122.1 and a low of 2078.5 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 39,269.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2644.95 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC shares on this day was 117,499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2104.2, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2091.15

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 2104.2. There has been a 0.62 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.05, which suggests that the stock has increased by 13.05.

26 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.5%
3 Months-1.9%
6 Months18.33%
YTD-14.37%
1 Year-16.83%
26 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2091.15, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹2108.3

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock is priced at 2091.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.81%, resulting in a net change of -17.15.

26 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2108.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the ACC stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 117,499 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2108.3.

