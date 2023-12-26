ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Price Sees Gains in Today's Trading

ACC Share Price Today : ACC's stock opened at ₹2122.1 and closed at ₹2108.3 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹2122.1 and a low of ₹2078.5 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹39,269.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2644.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC shares on this day was 117,499 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹2104.2. There has been a 0.62 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.05, which suggests that the stock has increased by ₹13.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.5%
|3 Months
|-1.9%
|6 Months
|18.33%
|YTD
|-14.37%
|1 Year
|-16.83%
The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹2091.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.81%, resulting in a net change of -17.15.
On the last day of trading, the ACC stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 117,499 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2108.3.
