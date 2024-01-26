ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was ₹2245.95 and the close price was ₹2236.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2551 and a low of ₹2240 during the day. ACC has a market capitalization of ₹46529.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2415.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 188052 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2477.8 with a percent change of 10.81. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 10.81% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 241.65, which means that the stock has gained ₹241.65 in value. Overall, this data suggests that ACC stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of ACC BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 188,052. The closing price for the day was ₹2,236.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!