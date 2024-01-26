Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 10.81 %. The stock closed at 2236.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2477.8 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was 2245.95 and the close price was 2236.15. The stock reached a high of 2551 and a low of 2240 during the day. ACC has a market capitalization of 46529.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2415.75 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 188052 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2477.8, up 10.81% from yesterday's ₹2236.15

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2477.8 with a percent change of 10.81. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 10.81% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 241.65, which means that the stock has gained 241.65 in value. Overall, this data suggests that ACC stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2236.15 on last trading day

On the last day of ACC BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 188,052. The closing price for the day was 2,236.15.

