ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC closed today at 1907.8, up 0.92% from yesterday's 1890.35

The last day of trading for ACC saw an opening price of ₹1911.45 and a closing price of ₹1902.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1919.5 and a low of ₹1870 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently at ₹35,498.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 18,383 shares.
Today, the closing price of ACC stock was ₹1907.8, showing a net change of 17.45 and a percent change of 0.92. Yesterday's closing price was ₹1890.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|422.0
|4.3
|1.03
|598.15
|315.3
|83794.23
|Dalmia Bharat
|2024.1
|-30.75
|-1.5
|2424.4
|1515.5
|37947.9
|ACC
|1907.8
|17.45
|0.92
|2674.45
|1593.5
|35826.05
|J.K. Cement
|3091.4
|-3.25
|-0.11
|3477.25
|2542.65
|23886.71
|The Ramco Cements
|976.2
|-6.05
|-0.62
|1015.6
|634.65
|23066.86
The stock price of ACC reached a low of ₹1871 and a high of ₹1911.15 on the current day.
ACC, currently trading at a spot price of 1899.25, has a bid price of 1900.5 and an offer price of 1901.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 300 each. The stock has an open interest of 1428900.
ACC stock is currently priced at ₹1896.9, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 6.55.
The 52-week low price of ACC Ltd stock is 1592.35, while the 52-week high price is 2675.00.
Top active call options for ACC at 26 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.55 (-37.04%) & ₹67.1 (+24.84%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 26 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹1880.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.65 (-85.39%) & ₹51.2 (-3.94%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|412.1
|-5.6
|-1.34
|598.15
|315.3
|81828.44
|Dalmia Bharat
|2008.9
|-45.95
|-2.24
|2424.4
|1515.5
|37662.93
|ACC
|1903.0
|12.65
|0.67
|2674.45
|1593.5
|35735.92
|J.K. Cement
|3080.45
|-14.2
|-0.46
|3477.25
|2542.65
|23802.1
|The Ramco Cements
|975.5
|-6.75
|-0.69
|1015.6
|634.65
|23050.32
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹1905.2. There has been a 0.79 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.85.
ACC stock reached a low of ₹1871 and a high of ₹1908.3 on the current day.
The spot price of ACC stock is currently 1878.95. The bid price is 1876.15, indicating the highest price that buyers are willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 1878.8, representing the lowest price that sellers are willing to accept. The offer quantity is 600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 300, showing the number of shares buyers are interested in purchasing. The open interest for ACC stock is 1349100.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹1890.5 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a very small increase in the stock price, with a minimal change of 0.15. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight upward movement.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1989.66
|10 Days
|2004.22
|20 Days
|2004.96
|50 Days
|1997.99
|100 Days
|1926.08
|300 Days
|1913.78
Top active call options for ACC at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.6 (-60.49%) & ₹61.0 (+13.49%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1880.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹61.65 (-15.67%) & ₹1.5 (-66.29%) respectively.
ACC stock's low price for the day was ₹1871 and the high price was ₹1901.15.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹1890. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in price. The net change is -0.35, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.35. Overall, the stock has seen a slight decline in value.
ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1897.1. The bid price is 1892.85 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 1894.05 with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for ACC stands at 1348200.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|411.35
|-6.35
|-1.52
|598.15
|315.3
|81679.52
|Dalmia Bharat
|2022.25
|-32.6
|-1.59
|2424.4
|1515.5
|37913.22
|ACC
|1891.45
|1.1
|0.06
|2674.45
|1593.5
|35519.02
|J.K. Cement
|3104.0
|9.35
|0.3
|3477.25
|2542.65
|23984.06
|The Ramco Cements
|973.55
|-8.7
|-0.89
|1015.6
|634.65
|23004.24
The current stock price of ACC is ₹1894.7. There has been a 0.23% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.35.
The current day's low price for ACC stock is ₹1871, while the high price is ₹1892.95.
Top active call options for ACC at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.3 (-43.21%) & ₹57.2 (+6.42%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹1880.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.6 (+41.57%) & ₹55.05 (+3.28%) respectively.
The current data of ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹1890.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02. The net change is -0.3, indicating a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|9
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|408.9
|-8.8
|-2.11
|598.15
|315.3
|81193.03
|Dalmia Bharat
|2001.0
|-53.85
|-2.62
|2424.4
|1515.5
|37514.82
|ACC
|1881.5
|-8.85
|-0.47
|2674.45
|1593.5
|35332.17
|J.K. Cement
|3069.0
|-25.65
|-0.83
|3477.25
|2542.65
|23713.63
|The Ramco Cements
|961.45
|-20.8
|-2.12
|1015.6
|634.65
|22718.33
ACC is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1881.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 1880.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1881.8. This indicates that there is a narrow bid-ask spread. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300, suggesting balanced demand and supply. The open interest stands at 1330200, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts for this stock.
The stock price of ACC reached a low of ₹1871 and a high of ₹1892.95 for the current day.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹1883.15. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.2, suggesting a decline in the stock's price. Overall, this data suggests that the ACC stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Top active call options for ACC at 26 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.6 (-35.8%) & ₹54.2 (+0.84%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 26 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1880.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹59.0 (+10.69%) & ₹5.0 (+12.36%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|410.9
|-6.8
|-1.63
|598.15
|315.3
|81590.16
|Dalmia Bharat
|2015.65
|-39.2
|-1.91
|2424.4
|1515.5
|37789.48
|ACC
|1887.65
|-2.7
|-0.14
|2674.45
|1593.5
|35447.66
|J.K. Cement
|3076.1
|-18.55
|-0.6
|3477.25
|2542.65
|23768.49
|The Ramco Cements
|967.5
|-14.75
|-1.5
|1015.6
|634.65
|22861.29
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹1882.3. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹8.05.
The low price for ACC stock today was ₹1871, while the high price reached ₹1892.65.
The ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1886.6. The bid price is 1888.1 and the offer price is 1889.2. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for ACC is 1124700.
The current data of ACC stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹1882.75. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.6, suggesting a decrease of 7.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.28%
|3 Months
|2.45%
|6 Months
|8.77%
|YTD
|-22.55%
|1 Year
|-15.86%
As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹1871.05 with a percent change of -1.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.02%. The net change in the stock price is -19.3, meaning it has decreased by ₹19.3.
On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 18,383. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,902.65.
