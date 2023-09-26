ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

The last day of ACC saw the open price at ₹1975 and the close price at ₹1978.15. The stock had a high of ₹2005.5 and a low of ₹1967.05. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹37,591.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2760 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 3645 shares.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2019.75. There has been a 0.97 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 19.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 19.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|3 Months
|6.43%
|6 Months
|18.7%
|YTD
|-18.08%
|1 Year
|-19.64%
On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3645. The closing price for the shares was ₹1978.15.
