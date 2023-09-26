ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

The last day of ACC saw the open price at ₹1975 and the close price at ₹1978.15. The stock had a high of ₹2005.5 and a low of ₹1967.05. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹37,591.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2760 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 3645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.