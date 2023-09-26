Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
ACC stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 2000.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2019.75 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of ACC saw the open price at 1975 and the close price at 1978.15. The stock had a high of 2005.5 and a low of 1967.05. The market capitalization of ACC is 37,591.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2760 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 3645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹2019.75, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹2000.25

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2019.75. There has been a 0.97 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 19.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 19.5 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.32%
3 Months6.43%
6 Months18.7%
YTD-18.08%
1 Year-19.64%
26 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1978.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3645. The closing price for the shares was 1978.15.

