ACC Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 2091.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2119.55 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 2097.1 and closed at 2091.15. The stock reached a high of 2128.1 and a low of 2093.35. The market capitalization of ACC is 39802.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2644.95 and 1593.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 113,767 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2091.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in the ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 113,767. The closing price for the day was 2091.15.

