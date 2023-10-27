comScore
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC closed today at 1882, down -0.99% from yesterday's 1900.9
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC closed today at ₹1882, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1900.9

28 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 1900.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1882 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

ACC's stock price had a strong performance on the last day of trading, with an opening price of 1871.05 and a closing price of 1890.35. The stock reached a high of 1911.15 and a low of 1871 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 35,826.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45, while the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC shares was 16,595.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:30:10 PM IST

ACC share price Today :ACC closed today at ₹1882, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1900.9

Today, the closing price of ACC stock was 1882, representing a percent change of -0.99%. This indicates a decrease in value compared to yesterday's closing price of 1900.9. The net change in the stock price was -18.9.

27 Oct 2023, 06:20:28 PM IST

ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements417.51.80.43598.15315.382900.69
Dalmia Bharat2043.027.651.372424.41515.538302.24
ACC1882.0-18.9-0.992674.451593.535341.56
J.K. Cement3071.35-6.05-0.23477.252542.6523731.78
The Ramco Cements971.95-4.25-0.441015.6634.6522966.44
27 Oct 2023, 05:40:43 PM IST

ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price for the day was 1872, while the high price reached 1935.

27 Oct 2023, 03:23:20 PM IST

ACC October futures opened at 1930.15 as against previous close of 1916.4

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1876.55. The bid price is 1887.4 with a bid quantity of 300, indicating the maximum price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is slightly higher at 1887.85, with an offer quantity of 900, representing the maximum price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The open interest for ACC stands at 5,484,000, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:15:10 PM IST

ACC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ACC Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 1592.35 and its 52 week high price was 2675.00.

27 Oct 2023, 03:14:48 PM IST

ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹1876.6, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹1900.9

The current data for ACC stock shows that its price is 1876.6, with a percent change of -1.28 and a net change of -24.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 1.28% or 24.3 points. Investors should take note of this negative movement and consider the potential reasons behind it before making any investment decisions.

Click here for ACC Profit Loss

27 Oct 2023, 02:48:25 PM IST

Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 27 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.75 (-41.34%) & 46.0 (-30.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 27 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 54.0 (+9.87%) & 18.65 (+0.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:43:36 PM IST

ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements417.82.10.51598.15315.382960.26
Dalmia Bharat2038.423.051.142424.41515.538216.0
ACC1882.1-18.8-0.992674.451593.535343.44
J.K. Cement3078.751.350.043477.252542.6523788.96
The Ramco Cements975.05-1.15-0.121015.6634.6523039.69
27 Oct 2023, 02:32:30 PM IST

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1883.4, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1900.9

As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is 1883.4. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -17.5, implying a decrease of 17.5.

27 Oct 2023, 02:14:37 PM IST

ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock had a low price of 1872 and a high price of 1935 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:56:15 PM IST

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1882, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1900.9

The current price of ACC stock is 1882 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -18.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% and the value has decreased by 18.9.

27 Oct 2023, 01:41:11 PM IST

ACC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1959.73
10 Days1994.72
20 Days1999.47
50 Days1996.61
100 Days1927.15
300 Days1911.01
27 Oct 2023, 01:21:56 PM IST

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1877.15, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1900.9

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 1877.15, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -23.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.25% and has decreased by 23.75 in absolute terms.

27 Oct 2023, 01:21:11 PM IST

Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.05 (-43.95%) & 44.55 (-32.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 59.4 (+20.85%) & 22.85 (+22.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:14:45 PM IST

ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price for the day was 1872, while the high price reached 1935.

27 Oct 2023, 01:03:32 PM IST

ACC Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 01:01:08 PM IST

ACC October futures opened at 1930.15 as against previous close of 1916.4

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1881. The bid price is 1886.8 and the offer price is 1888.25. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for ACC is 5421600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:34:24 PM IST

ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements416.71.00.24598.15315.382741.84
Dalmia Bharat2037.9522.61.122424.41515.538207.56
ACC1884.55-16.35-0.862674.451593.535389.45
J.K. Cement3083.46.00.193477.252542.6523824.89
The Ramco Cements978.252.050.211015.6634.6523115.3
27 Oct 2023, 12:32:11 PM IST

ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹1884, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1900.9

The current data of ACC stock shows that the stock price is 1884. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.9, indicating a decrease of 16.9 in the stock price.

Click here for ACC Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 12:20:12 PM IST

ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock's low price for the day was 1885.75, while the high price reached 1935.

27 Oct 2023, 12:07:19 PM IST

ACC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy13131313
Buy11111110
Hold6668
Sell5556
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 12:07:16 PM IST

Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 55.5 (-15.97%) & 20.5 (-23.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 50.35 (-2.44%) & 17.1 (-8.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 12:02:32 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 11:53:05 AM IST

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1895.7, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1900.9

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is currently at 1895.7. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.2, suggesting a decrease of 5.2 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41:37 AM IST

ACC October futures opened at 1930.15 as against previous close of 1916.4

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1905.5. The bid price is 1913.0 with a bid quantity of 900, while the offer price is 1914.0 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 5348400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:34:22 AM IST

ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements417.952.250.54598.15315.382990.04
Dalmia Bharat2046.431.051.542424.41515.538365.98
ACC1900.0-0.9-0.052674.451593.535679.58
J.K. Cement3087.7510.350.343477.252542.6523858.5
The Ramco Cements980.153.950.41015.6634.6523160.2
27 Oct 2023, 11:20:24 AM IST

ACC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of ACC stock today was 1903, while the high price reached 1935.

27 Oct 2023, 11:00:56 AM IST

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1909.2, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1900.9

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 1909.2, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 8.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:52:49 AM IST

Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 63.25 (-4.24%) & 23.1 (-13.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 42.8 (-12.92%) & 15.0 (-19.35%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:40:00 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 10:35:26 AM IST

ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements421.155.451.31598.15315.383625.45
Dalmia Bharat2043.728.351.412424.41515.538315.36
ACC1910.79.80.522674.451593.535880.51
J.K. Cement3096.719.30.633477.252542.6523927.66
The Ramco Cements986.710.51.081015.6634.6523314.97
27 Oct 2023, 10:31:54 AM IST

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1904, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1900.9

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 1904. There has been a 0.16 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3.1 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:20:30 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 10:18:33 AM IST

ACC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of ACC stock today was 1910.05 and the high price was 1935.

27 Oct 2023, 10:18:05 AM IST

ACC October futures opened at 1930.15 as against previous close of 1916.4

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1915. The bid price is 1923.8 with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 1925.0 with an offer quantity of 1200. The open interest for ACC is 5325000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:02:25 AM IST

ACC Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:59:47 AM IST

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1907.8, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1890.35

ACC stock is currently trading at a price of 1907.8, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 17.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:41:00 AM IST

ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.67%
3 Months2.74%
6 Months8.51%
YTD-22.19%
1 Year-15.47%
27 Oct 2023, 09:02:52 AM IST

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1907.8, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1890.35

The current data of ACC stock shows that the stock price is 1907.8. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.45, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 08:10:01 AM IST

ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1890.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of ACC shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 16,595 shares. The closing price of each share was 1890.35.

