ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

ACC's stock opened at ₹1997.85 and closed at ₹2000.25 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2026.05, while the lowest price was ₹1995. The market capitalization of ACC is currently ₹37814.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10711.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.