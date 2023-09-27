Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 2000.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2013.7 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

ACC's stock opened at 1997.85 and closed at 2000.25 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 2026.05, while the lowest price was 1995. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 37814.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45, and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10711.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2013.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2000.25

The current stock price of ACC is 2013.7. There has been a 0.67% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.45.

27 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2000.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 10,711. The closing price for ACC shares on that day was 2000.25.

