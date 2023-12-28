Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 2.58 %. The stock closed at 2113.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2167.8 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC's stock opened at 2130 and closed at 2113.3. The stock reached a high of 2176 and a low of 2130 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 40,708.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2487.5, while the 52-week low is 1593.5. The total BSE volume for ACC shares on that day was 15,625.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2113.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 15,625. The closing price for ACC shares on that day was 2,113.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.