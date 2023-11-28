Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 1820.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1868.15 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 1839.2 and closed at 1819.25. The stock reached a high of 1839.2 and a low of 1814.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 34,242.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. A total of 4957 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for ACC stock is 1827.05 and the high price is 1873.

28 Nov 2023, 10:07 AM IST ACC November futures opened at 1823.0 as against previous close of 1820.05

The spot price of ACC stock is currently at 1871.95. The bid price and bid quantity are 1868.15 and 300 respectively, while the offer price and offer quantity are 1869.45 and 600 respectively. The stock has an open interest of 3513000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1868.15, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹1820.85

The current data provided for ACC stock shows that the price is 1868.15. There has been a percent change of 2.6, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 47.3, suggesting a positive change in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the performance of ACC stock.

28 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST ACC Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.5%
3 Months-8.76%
6 Months1.99%
YTD-25.44%
1 Year-26.04%
28 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1823.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1819.25

The current price of ACC stock is 1823.45. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.2 points.

28 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1819.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4957. The closing price for the shares was 1819.25.

