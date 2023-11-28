ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹1839.2 and closed at ₹1819.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1839.2 and a low of ₹1814.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently ₹34,242.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. A total of 4957 shares were traded on the BSE.
The current day's low price for ACC stock is ₹1827.05 and the high price is ₹1873.
The spot price of ACC stock is currently at 1871.95. The bid price and bid quantity are 1868.15 and 300 respectively, while the offer price and offer quantity are 1869.45 and 600 respectively. The stock has an open interest of 3513000.
The current data provided for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹1868.15. There has been a percent change of 2.6, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 47.3, suggesting a positive change in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the performance of ACC stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.5%
|3 Months
|-8.76%
|6 Months
|1.99%
|YTD
|-25.44%
|1 Year
|-26.04%
The current price of ACC stock is ₹1823.45. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.2 points.
On the last day of trading for ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4957. The closing price for the shares was ₹1819.25.
