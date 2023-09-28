Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 2014.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2015.25 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was 2013.75 and it closed at 2014.7. The stock reached a high of 2025 and a low of 2007.25 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is approximately 37,843.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 7665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST ACC share price Live

On the last day of ACC BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 7665. The closing price of these shares was 2014.7.

