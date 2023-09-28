ACC Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was ₹2013.75 and it closed at ₹2014.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2025 and a low of ₹2007.25 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is approximately ₹37,843.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 7665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.