ACC Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 2167.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2180 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : ACC's stock opened at 2184.75 and closed at 2167.8 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 2184.75, while the low was 2158.65. The market capitalization of ACC is 40,937.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2487.5, while the 52-week low is 1593.5. The stock had a trading volume of 8071 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2167.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the total volume of ACC shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8071. The closing price of each share was 2167.8.

