ACC Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

ACC Share Price Today : ACC's stock opened at ₹2184.75 and closed at ₹2167.8 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹2184.75, while the low was ₹2158.65. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹40,937.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2487.5, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The stock had a trading volume of 8071 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.