Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 10.81 %. The stock closed at 2236.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2477.8 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day, the ACC stock opened at 2245.95 and closed at 2236.15. The highest price reached during the day was 2551, while the lowest price recorded was 2240. The market capitalization of ACC is 46,529.93 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2551, and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC shares on that day was 188,052.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC closed at ₹2236.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 188,052. The closing price for the stock was 2,236.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!