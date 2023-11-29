ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

ACC's stock opened at ₹1827.05 and closed at ₹1820.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1892 and the low was ₹1827.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹35,088.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 49,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.