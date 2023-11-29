ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

ACC's stock opened at ₹1827.05 and closed at ₹1820.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1892 and the low was ₹1827.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹35,088.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 49,064 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for ACC stock is ₹1865, while the high price is ₹1891.95.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹1868.55 with a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 47.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.62% and has gained 47.7 points. This information suggests that ACC stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.22%
|3 Months
|-7.26%
|6 Months
|3.93%
|YTD
|-23.45%
|1 Year
|-26.04%
The current data shows that the stock price of ACC is ₹1868.55. There has been a percent change of 2.62, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 47.7, which means that it has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that ACC stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.
On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 49,064. The closing price for the day was ₹1,820.85.
