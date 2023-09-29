Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 2018.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2001.05 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 2021.1 and closed at 2018.55. The stock reached a high of 2030.6 and a low of 1985 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 37,577.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45, while the 52-week low is 1593.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 20833 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2001.05, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹2018.55

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2001.05, with a percent change of -0.87. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% compared to the previous day. The net change is -17.5, indicating that the stock has decreased by 17.5 in value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2018.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 20,833. The closing price for the shares was 2,018.55.

