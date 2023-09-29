ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2021.1 and closed at ₹2018.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2030.6 and a low of ₹1985 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently ₹37,577.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 20833 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2001.05, with a percent change of -0.87. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% compared to the previous day. The net change is -17.5, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹17.5 in value.
On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 20,833. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,018.55.
