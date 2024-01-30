ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day, ACC opened at ₹2535.9 and closed at ₹2477.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2563.95 and a low of ₹2453.55. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹46843.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2551, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 71287 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.48%
|3 Months
|17.73%
|6 Months
|23.54%
|YTD
|12.74%
|1 Year
|32.62%
As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹2494.5. There has been a 0.67% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 16.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ACC.
On the last day of trading, ACC BSE had a volume of 71,287 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,477.8.
