ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 2477.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2494.5 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day, ACC opened at 2535.9 and closed at 2477.8. The stock reached a high of 2563.95 and a low of 2453.55. The market capitalization of ACC is 46843.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2551, while the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 71287 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.48%
3 Months17.73%
6 Months23.54%
YTD12.74%
1 Year32.62%
30 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2494.5, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2477.8

As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2494.5. There has been a 0.67% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 16.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ACC.

30 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2477.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ACC BSE had a volume of 71,287 shares and closed at a price of 2,477.8.

