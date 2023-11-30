Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges as Negative Trading Drags Share Prices Down

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1871.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1864.65 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC's stock opened at 1891.95 and closed at 1868.55. The stock had a high of 1891.95 and a low of 1861.2 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 35,140.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45, while the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC shares on the last day was 10,039.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST ACC Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1864.65, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1871.3

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price of the stock is 1864.65. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, suggesting a decrease of 6.65. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of ACC stock.

30 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.75%
3 Months-8.97%
6 Months5.32%
YTD-23.34%
1 Year-25.55%
30 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1871.3, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1868.55

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 1871.3 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 2.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a net change of 2.75 points. However, the percent change of 0.15 indicates that the increase is relatively small.

30 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1868.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the ACC BSE volume was 10,039 shares with a closing price of 1,868.55.

