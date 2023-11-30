ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges as Negative Trading Drags Share Prices Down

On the last day of trading, ACC's stock opened at ₹1891.95 and closed at ₹1868.55. The stock had a high of ₹1891.95 and a low of ₹1861.2 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently ₹35,140.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC shares on the last day was 10,039.
The current data of ACC stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹1864.65. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.65. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of ACC stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.75%
|3 Months
|-8.97%
|6 Months
|5.32%
|YTD
|-23.34%
|1 Year
|-25.55%
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹1871.3 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 2.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a net change of 2.75 points. However, the percent change of 0.15 indicates that the increase is relatively small.
