ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹1924.2 and closed at ₹1900.9. The stock had a high of ₹1935 and a low of ₹1872. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹35,341.56 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 22,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.