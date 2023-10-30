Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 1878.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1895.9 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 1924.2 and closed at 1900.9. The stock had a high of 1935 and a low of 1872. The market capitalization of ACC is 35,341.56 crore. The 52-week high is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 22,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1895.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1878.15

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 1895.9. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.75, which means that the stock price has increased by 17.75 compared to the previous value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1900.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 22,769. The closing price of the shares was 1900.9.

