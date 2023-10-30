ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹1924.2 and closed at ₹1900.9. The stock had a high of ₹1935 and a low of ₹1872. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹35,341.56 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 22,769 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹1895.9. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.75, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹17.75 compared to the previous value.
