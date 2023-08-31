comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 11:41 AM IST Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 2000.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1954.25 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACCPremium
ACC

ACC's stock opened at 2001 and closed at 2000.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2001 and a low of 1932.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 36,384.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2784.95 and 1593.5 respectively. The BSE volume for ACC was 13,106 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 11:41:01 AM IST

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1954.25, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹2000.15

The current data shows that the stock price of ACC is 1954.25. There has been a percent change of -2.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -45.9, which means the stock price has decreased by 45.9.

31 Aug 2023, 11:32:48 AM IST

ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Shree Cement23958.15-72.6-0.327013.020165.886442.8
Dalmia Bharat2101.9520.30.982289.451478.0539383.96
ACC1956.75-43.4-2.172784.951593.536745.27
J.K. Cement3306.215.80.483467.02425.5525546.43
The Ramco Cements870.150.350.04953.0634.6520560.98
31 Aug 2023, 11:22:11 AM IST

ACC August futures opened at 1980.8 as against previous close of 2001.85

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1956.3. The bid price is 1956.9 with a bid quantity of 300 shares, while the offer price is 1958.0 with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for ACC stands at 1,739,700 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Aug 2023, 11:12:26 AM IST

ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock had a low price of 1932.8 and a high price of 2001 on the current day.

31 Aug 2023, 11:06:28 AM IST

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1953.15, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹2000.15

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 1953.15, which represents a decrease of 2.35% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -47, indicating a significant decline.

31 Aug 2023, 10:40:07 AM IST

ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2000.15 on last trading day

On the last day of ACC BSE trading, there were 13,106 shares traded at a closing price of 2000.15.

