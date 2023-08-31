ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

ACC's stock opened at ₹2001 and closed at ₹2000.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2001 and a low of ₹1932.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹36,384.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2784.95 and ₹1593.5 respectively. The BSE volume for ACC was 13,106 shares.
ACC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Shree Cement
|23958.15
|-72.6
|-0.3
|27013.0
|20165.8
|86442.8
|Dalmia Bharat
|2101.95
|20.3
|0.98
|2289.45
|1478.05
|39383.96
|ACC
|1956.75
|-43.4
|-2.17
|2784.95
|1593.5
|36745.27
|J.K. Cement
|3306.2
|15.8
|0.48
|3467.0
|2425.55
|25546.43
|The Ramco Cements
|870.15
|0.35
|0.04
|953.0
|634.65
|20560.98
ACC August futures opened at 1980.8 as against previous close of 2001.85
ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1956.3. The bid price is 1956.9 with a bid quantity of 300 shares, while the offer price is 1958.0 with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for ACC stands at 1,739,700 shares.
ACC share price live: Today's Price range
ACC stock had a low price of ₹1932.8 and a high price of ₹2001 on the current day.
