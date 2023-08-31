ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

ACC's stock opened at ₹2001 and closed at ₹2000.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2001 and a low of ₹1932.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹36,384.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2784.95 and ₹1593.5 respectively. The BSE volume for ACC was 13,106 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1954.25, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹2000.15 The current data shows that the stock price of ACC is ₹1954.25. There has been a percent change of -2.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -45.9, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹45.9. Share Via

ACC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Shree Cement 23958.15 -72.6 -0.3 27013.0 20165.8 86442.8 Dalmia Bharat 2101.95 20.3 0.98 2289.45 1478.05 39383.96 ACC 1956.75 -43.4 -2.17 2784.95 1593.5 36745.27 J.K. Cement 3306.2 15.8 0.48 3467.0 2425.55 25546.43 The Ramco Cements 870.15 0.35 0.04 953.0 634.65 20560.98 Share Via

ACC August futures opened at 1980.8 as against previous close of 2001.85 ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 1956.3. The bid price is 1956.9 with a bid quantity of 300 shares, while the offer price is 1958.0 with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for ACC stands at 1,739,700 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

ACC share price live: Today's Price range ACC stock had a low price of ₹1932.8 and a high price of ₹2001 on the current day. Share Via

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1953.15, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹2000.15 The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹1953.15, which represents a decrease of 2.35% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -47, indicating a significant decline. Share Via

ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2000.15 on last trading day On the last day of ACC BSE trading, there were 13,106 shares traded at a closing price of ₹2000.15. Share Via