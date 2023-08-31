ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

ACC's stock opened at ₹2001 and closed at ₹2000.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2001 and a low of ₹1932.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹36,384.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2784.95 and ₹1593.5 respectively. The BSE volume for ACC was 13,106 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.