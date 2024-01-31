Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 2494.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2512.5 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : ACC, a cement manufacturing company, had an open price of 2524.85 and a close price of 2494.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 2576.95 and a low of 2500.05. The market capitalization of ACC is 47181.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2563.95 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 48075 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2512.5, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹2494.5

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is 2512.5. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 18, suggesting that the stock has risen by 18. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in both percentage and net value.

31 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2494.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 48,075 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 2494.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!