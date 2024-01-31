ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Soars in Trading Today

ACC Share Price Today : ACC, a cement manufacturing company, had an open price of ₹2524.85 and a close price of ₹2494.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹2576.95 and a low of ₹2500.05. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹47181.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2563.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 48075 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2512.5. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 18, suggesting that the stock has risen by ₹18. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in both percentage and net value.
On the last day of trading in ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 48,075 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹2494.5.
