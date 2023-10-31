ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was ₹1895.9 and the close price was ₹1878.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1897.1 and a low of ₹1873.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC stands at ₹35,427.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,290 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the ACC stock price stands at ₹1890.5, with a positive percent change of 0.21. This represents a net change of 3.9 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for ACC BSE was 10,290. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,878.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!