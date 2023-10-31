Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1886.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1890.5 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC's open price was 1895.9 and the close price was 1878.15. The stock reached a high of 1897.1 and a low of 1873.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC stands at 35,427.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1890.5, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1886.6

As of the current data, the ACC stock price stands at 1890.5, with a positive percent change of 0.21. This represents a net change of 3.9 in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1878.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for ACC BSE was 10,290. The closing price for the shares was 1,878.15.

