Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 59.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day, the Ace Men Engineering stock opened at 61.25 and closed at 59.78. The highest price reached during the day was 61.25, while the lowest price was 57. The market capitalization of Ace Men Engineering is 18.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76, and the 52-week low is 34. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 639 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹59.78 on last trading day

On the last day, Ace Men Engineering had a trading volume of 639 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 59.78.

