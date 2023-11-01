Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day, the Ace Men Engineering stock opened at ₹61.25 and closed at ₹59.78. The highest price reached during the day was ₹61.25, while the lowest price was ₹57. The market capitalization of Ace Men Engineering is ₹18.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76, and the 52-week low is ₹34. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 639 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.