Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars with Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the open price of Ace Men Engineering was ₹61.5 and the close price was ₹59.74. The stock reached a high of ₹61.5 and a low of ₹56.76 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18.28 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹76 and the 52-week low is ₹34. The BSE volume for the day was 6376 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high and low data for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹60 Today's high price: ₹60.5
Ace Men Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹60. There has been a 1.87% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of ₹1.1.
The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹59. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.24. This translates to a net change of -0.74.
On the last day, Ace Men Engineering had a volume of 6376 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹59.74.
